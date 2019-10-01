Sandra D. Steen, age 74, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Fairview Nursing & Rehab Center in Mauston, WI.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.