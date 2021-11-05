Ronald D. Steen, age 74, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com