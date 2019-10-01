Mary Margaret Staszewski, age 74, of New Lisbon, died on Saturday October 29, 2022, at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, WI. Mary was the daughter of Frederick and Leola (Esser) Born and was born on December 17, 1947, in Baraboo, WI. Mary was raised in the Baraboo area and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1966. Mary went to work for the Bank of Madison in Madison, WI and worked there for several years. Mary was united in marriage to Ervin T. Staszewski, Jr. on September 13, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baraboo, WI. After their wedding they moved to Bunker Hill, IN where Ervin was stationed at Grissom Air Force Base from 1969 until 1976 when they moved to New Lisbon, WI. After they moved to New Lisbon, Mary worked for Raabe’s Pharmacy for many years. Her biggest job was being a housewife for Ervin and a mother to their 3 children: James David, Jennifer Diane and John Daniel.

Mary was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in New Lisbon, St. Anne Altar Society, Den Mother for the New Lisbon branch of the Girl Scouts of America, and the New Lisbon Lioness Club. Mary loved to do gardening, and to make crafts that she sold at many different craft shows that she attended. While being an active member of her community, Mary was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease more than 40 years ago. She participated in several trials, was studied by the doctors at the University of Wisconsin – Madison and featured in several Parkinson’s Disease publications. In the end, a diagnosis of aggressive stage 4 cancer is what took her. The family would like to greatly thank the attentive staff of the Fair View Nursing Home for the compassion they showed Mary as well as the care they gave to Ervin and the family members when they came to visit.

Mary is survived by her husband Ervin, children: James (Del Peiffer) Staszewski of St. Petersburg, FL, Jennifer (James) Girou of West Seattle, WA, John (Deanna) Staszewski of Baraboo, WI, by her siblings Constance Belter and Robert Born both of Baraboo, WI. and Deborah (Harold) Kowalke of Appleton, WI, and 4 grandchildren Micheal Girou, Turner Girou, Allison Staszewski, and Kara Staszewski, and by other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Donald Belter.

Life brings tears, smiles and memories, the tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories last forever!

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022, at 11:00a.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W Pearl St.) New Lisbon, WI. Father John Potaczek will preside. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday from 9:00a.m. until the 11:00a.m. time of service. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery. Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Opera House in New Lisbon from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to www.give.michaeljfox.org for Parkinson Disease research OR www.ccalliance.org the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.