Randy Lee Stapleton, age 56, of Adams, Wisconsin died Sunday, August 30, 2020 his home in Adams, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Village Park in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to leave the family online condolences.