Richard A. “Bird” Sparrow, age 61, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his home.

A celebration of life will be from 10:00 a.m until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Grand Marsh

Community Center in Grand Marsh, Wisconsin.

Bird was born March 30, 1958, to Newport and Dorothy (Ernst) Sparrow.

He grew up in Franksville, Wisconsin later moving to Adams County.

Bird married Deanna A. Zimmerman on June 29, 2001, in Friendship.

He worked at Allied- his “first home” for 21 years.

Bird enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, watching t.v., visiting friends, helping anyone out when he could, and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to make people laugh.

Bird was preceded in death by his father, Newport (Jane) Sparrow; mother, Dorothy; nephew, Matthew Wirtz, and brother, Larry.

Survivors:

Wife: Deanna Sparrow

Son: Jason (Janie) Hemer

Son: Brad Hemer

Son: Doug Snowtala

Son: Chad (Jinelle) Sparrow

Son: Josh (Melody) Zimmerman

Daughter: Crystal (Jeremy) Dodge

Daughter: Jennifer (Shawn) Sparrow

Daughter: Chelsey Zimmerman

Daughter: Lisa (Brian) Phillips

Daughter: Julia Miller

Son: Raymond Sparrow

22 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren

Sisters: Georgia (Richard) Horner; Janet (William) Langenfeld; Linda (Thomas) Wirtz, and Karen Casey

First wife: Edith Maki

further survived by many relatives and friends

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.