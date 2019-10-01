Sparby Jr., Hilmar M. Age 62 of Arkdale
Hilmar M. Sparby Jr., age 62, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Hilmar was born February 12, 1960, to Hilmar and Dorothy (Getzloff) Sparby Sr. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High school.
In his free time, Hilmar liked to listen to the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. He worked at the Necedah Pallet Factory. He also really loved watching NASCAR racing, his favorite racer was Matt Kenseth
Hilmar was preceded in death by his father: Hilmar Sr., maternal grandparents: Lloyd & Ruth Getzloff; paternal grandparents: Hilbert & Mabel Sparby, and half-brothers: Michael Peters & Steven Sparby.
Survivors include his mother: Dorothy Sparby; two sons: Shayne M. Sparby & Dustyn R. Sparby; ex-wife: Lynn Westrich; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
