Rosemary (Rowe) Stout passed away Friday August 18th, 2023 at Fair View Nursing Home Mauston WI, after a brief battle with cancer.

Rosemary was survived by her children: Steven (Tammy) Stout, Necedah, Larry Stout, Cazenovia, Sue (Ron) Ruland , Mauston, Judy (Pat) Haagenson, Mauston, 7 grandchildren: Randy (Miranda Kin) Schneider, Eric (Kristy) Haagenson, Adam (Lisa Koca) Haagenson, Vince Haagenson, Nick (Tori) Haagenson, Taylor(Brian) Hamilton, Jared Stout, 5 great grandchildren :Gabriel, Kaden, Kylee, Logan Haagenson and Aaron Smith Sisters: Ruth Ann Marose, Virginia Farrand, Bonnie (Bob) Duffy,Sister-in-law: Betty (Laack) Stout, many neices, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband: Jerry Stout, Father and mother: Cephas and Dorothy (Piersig) Rowe, Father and mother- in- law : Elmer and Eleanor ( Barr) Stout, Brother: Tom Rowe, Sister: Jean Pharo, 5 brother-in-laws: Ray “Buzz” Pharo, Cullen Marose, Ron Farrand, Elmer Stout, Lyle Reynolds 2 Sister-in-laws: Joanne (Stout) Reynolds Patricia (Brown) Rowe.

Services for Rosemary Stout will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11:000 a.m. at Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston Wisconsin. Visitation to start at 9:00am to 11:00am with interment at Mauston City Cemetery.

