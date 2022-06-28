Linda J. Sorenson, age 70, passed away on June 22nd, in her home surrounded by her family after fighting a long-time illness.

Linda was born on July 15th, 1951 in Adams County, to Marie (Trussel) and Bill Dettmer. She was a lifelong resident of Adams County. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1969. She married Greg Sorenson on February 21st, 1970.

Linda worked many different jobs throughout her years, including waitress, cashier, accountant, manager, and tax preparer. She was a member of the VFW auxiliary post #6279 and a member of the UPRR employee club.

Linda enjoyed bowling, attending Brewer games, going to the casino, scratching lottery tickets, and watching Jeopardy with Greg.

Linda is survived by her husband Greg of 52 years; daughter Nicole, (Bryan) Quinnell; son Leif ( Neisha) Sorenson; grandchildren Payton, Twiggy, Sydney, Malachi, Braedyn, Chrystian, and extra granddaughter Reba Chaffee (Ethan); brothers, Rick (Debbie) Dettmer, Tom (Patti) Vickers; sister in law Diane (Brent) Vickers; brother in-law Scott (Patti) Sorenson; nieces Cindy, Emily, Jade, and Sierra; nephews David, Ian, and Dylan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Brent, and grandson Ethan.

The family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice team for taking such good care of Linda this past year.

Services will be held at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, on Saturday July 16th. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.. Service to follow. A luncheon will be held at Moundview Golf Course following the service. No graveside service at this time.