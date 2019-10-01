Judi Sopher, age 74, formerly of Friendship, WI, unexpectedly passed away on August 24th at University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She had developed DIC, a rare blood disorder caused by infection, and/or inflammation, and/or cancer. DIC is a serious condition that causes problems with blood clotting and internal bleeding that is hard to control.

Judi was born on September 17, 1948, to Ray and Isabel (Conner) Sopher in Streator, Illinois. In 1965, the family moved to Friendship (Quincy Township) where she graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1966. She and her family thoroughly enjoyed living on beautiful Castle Rock Lake.

After graduation, she and a friend, Char (Lamprecht) Trzesniak, were roommates in WI Rapids while they attended Mid-State Technical College. Then she worked in the office at Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative until her sister/best friend Marti graduated from high school (1969) so they could be roommates while they attended UW-LaCrosse. Then the two of them moved to the Madison area to work, with the exception of them working in Dallas, TX for one year. Judi began her career at the State Crime Lab, then worked for Nursing at UW Hospital, then WI Lottery, and then WI Financial Institutions. After she retired from State of WI and UW service, she managed apartments for independent seniors for 13 years. All the experience she had with renters, building and grounds, and facilities maintenance and repairs from working at her parents’ resort, Sopher’s Resort (now Water’s Edge) on Castle Rock Lake served her well.

Judi and Marti were very close sisters and enjoyed 72 years of a very close, loving friendship together as well. They chose to live only a few apartments away from each other so they could spend their free time together, never tiring of each other’s company. Judi’s laughter and smile were a daily delight. She will be deeply, deeply missed.

Judi was predeceased by her parents, Ray and Isabel (Conner) Sopher. She is survived by her brother Terry Sopher (Harriet) of Virginia, and Marti of Madison, WI, and her nephew Christopher Sopher and his spouse Lauren Fernandez and their son, Santiago Fernandez Sopher of Miami, FL. She is also survived by her sweet goddaughters, Becky Williams Spindler (Sean) and Carla Williams, also of Madison and many dear friends, as well as her beloved cockatiel, Lucky, who was adopted by our vet tech Julie/Paws Away Pet Sitting. Judi loved people and animals and enjoyed sharing stories of her diverse life experiences. Her family and friends loved and treasured Judi for who she was. Her brother loved her calm demeanor even in crises, her keen wit, and her awesome sense of humor. She was one of the most loving people you could ever meet. As her godchild put it, there was no work involved in appreciating Judi — she presented herself to the world, a beautiful, outgoing, intelligent, creative, kind and caring individual.

A celebration of her life will be held 2pm-4pm at the scenic Moundview Golf Course Country Club, 1930 14th Ct, in our home town of Friendship, WI, not far from the beautiful Castle Rock Lake where we grew up, on Sunday, October 1st . If unable to attend, please feel free to email msoph732@gmail.com to share how you celebrated her life.

