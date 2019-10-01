Glenadean “Glenny” Sonnenberg, 92, of rural Wonewoc, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 peacefully at her home surrounded with family.

Glenny was born to Arthur & Evelyn (Trachsel) Franke in Sheldon Township, Monroe County, Norwalk, Wisconsin on April 8, 1929 in the North bedroom of the Trachsel homestead. They moved to Mauston and grew up on the Franke family farm south of town. She attended the Alton Country One Room School, where she graduated from 8th grade. She then went to the Mauston High School and graduated in the Class of 1947.

Glenny married Harold (Bud) Sonnenberg at the United Methodist Church, Mauston, Wisconsin on July 26, 1949. They purchased the Sonnenberg Family Farm from his parents, Herman and Mattie (Searls) Sonnenberg on July 19, 1949, in Summit Township, Juneau County. They were married 55 years when Bud passed on September 11, 2004.

Glenny is survived by her daughter, Anita Sonnenberg (John Fumelle) of Sun Prairie, a son, Rod (Marcia) Sonnenberg of Reedsburg, adopted daughter Denise (Scott) Thayer of Wonewoc, and a companion for 6 years, a special “Snoopy” the cat.

Seven grandchildren, Kevin (Lynn) Jasper Boaz; Kristina Steiner Boscobel; Brian (Jessica) Sonnenberg Necedah; Trina Sonnenberg (Brian Shoemake) Lyndon Station; Lacey Sonnenberg Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Amy (Cody) Pelton Reedsburg, and step granddaughter, Yvonne Fumelle (Joe) Bracey, Madison.

Fifteen Great, Grandchildren, Jamie (Justin) Glasbrenner, Boscobel, Lucas Elrod, Richland Center; Christopher, Mariah, Hunter, Fisher, and Remington Steiner Boscobel; Channing (born on great grandma’s 80th birthday) Presley, Gabriella, and Lincoln Sonnenberg, Necedah; Emma Ann Sonnenberg, Lyndon Station; Emmitt, and Weslee Pelton, Reedsburg, and Helena Bracey, Madison; Three Great-Great Grandchildren, Gabriella, JC Randall Glasbrenner, Boscobel, and Ava Jean Elrod, Richland Center: she always said “The older I get the greater I get.”

A brother, Robert (Bob) Franke, Mauston, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her extended family, abundant of friends and neighbors who soon became close to her heart.

Glenny was always busy whether being a member and leader for SumiLunda 4-H Club, or running the “Sunny Weiner Wagon” for Dairyland Auction. You could find her for every election clerking for the Town of Summit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Evelyn Franke; her husband, Harold (Bud); a son, Ronald, February 10, 2021, a grandson, Kenneth John Jasper, October 5, 1979. Six brothers-in-law and seven sisters-in-law. A big beautiful family.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Picha Funeral Home, Wonewoc, Wisconsin. Service by Rick Tyler and Rick Jasper at 1:00 pm, followed by graveside service at the Evergreen Cemetery, Mauston, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life and Luncheon will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Mauston United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers a memorial to the Evergreen Cemetery, the Summit Park, or the Wonewoc Ambulance, in the Sonnenberg Name.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc assisted, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com