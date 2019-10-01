Lessetta Dora Sobeck, age 98, of Mauston passed away, on December 19, 2020 at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon. She was born June 3, 1922 in New Miner, the daughter of William and Louise (Puttkammer) Winker. In 1926 the family moved to a farm in Lemonweir. She was united in marriage to John T. Sobeck on February 20, 1946 in Waukon, Iowa.

Lessetta worked at the Rubber Mill in La Crosse prior to moving to Mauston where she was employed at The Garment Factory. She served as the ILGU Union rep for many years.

She was active with her husband in the VFW and was a life-long member of the VFW auxiliary. She volunteered as a 4H leader, Girl Scout Leader and for the Senior Citizen Center making meals for meals on wheels and for elderly eating at the center.

Lessetta enjoyed cooking, gardening, working with plastic canvas, sewing and quilting. Her family and friends were often the recipients of her beautiful work.

She is survived by her children, Margaret (Lester) Pearson of Poynette, WI; Mary (Dennis) Fargen of Austin, MN; James (Nancy) Sobeck of Moseley, VA; her sister, Virginia Malwitz of Englewood, TN; her grandchildren, Gary (Julie) Pagel; Sueann Dupont; John Fargen; Jayme (David) Kang; Janet Sobeck; 6 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband John in Oct 1980; her son John in May 1980; her parents; sisters Carol Guillaume; Louise Zych; and brothers William (Tom); Charles; Lawrence; Samuel; Victor; Walter and Frank Winker.

A Graveside Service will take place on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11: 00A.M at Bayview Cemetery in Necedah, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a gathering on Wednesday at Bayview Cemetery from 10:30A.M. until the time of service. Rev. Gloria Stubitsch presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com