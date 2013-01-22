Rebekah “Becky” Smith, age 51, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 in her home in Mauston, Wisconsin following a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Bible Baptist Church in Mauston, Wisconsin. Pastor John Barker will officiate. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and again on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at Bible Baptist Church. There will be a Nightingale Tribute (for Nurses).

Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin at a later date.

Becky was born October 06, 1968 in Friendship, Wisconsin to Charles A. and Karen K. (Kappel) Church. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1986, attended Grace Bible College in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1987, and graduated from Viterbo University in La Crosse in 1991 with her Bachelor’s degree in nursing. Becky worked as a nurse for 29 years: 3 years at Salem Hospital in Hillsboro, Kansas; 3 years at OBICI Hospital in Suffolk, Virginia; 23 years at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, WI; and 2 years, part-time at Mile Bluff Hospital, Mauston, WI.

Becky married Stacy A. Smith on December 16, 1988 in Richland Center, Wisconsin. This marriage was blessed three children; Zachary Taylor, Kirkpatrick James, and Rachel Brittany.

Becky loved to travel, both in the United States and abroad; the trip of her lifetime was three months before her diagnosis to Paris, Venice, Florence, Siena, and Rome.

Becky was a member of the Bible Baptist Church, a member of the Worship Team, Sunday School Teacher, and participated in a short-term missionary trip to Poland with International Messengers.

Becky was supportive of her community and often supported friends and family as a patient advocate.

Becky also was kind and giving. She frequently sent care packages to our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan and also to the kids college friends as a way to feel home.

Memorials may be directed in Becky’s memory to Compassion International (https://www.compassion.com/ways-to-donate.htm);

Becky was preceded in death by her grandparents: Austin and Maude Church, Walter and Barbara Kappel.

Survivors:

Husband: Stacy Smith of Mauston, WI

Children: Zachary Taylor Smith, Kirkpatrick James Smith, and Rachel Brittany Smith all of Wisconsin Dells, WI

Sister: Hope (Dan) Eggersdorf of Friendship, WI

Brother: Richard (Brooke) Church of Friendship, WI

Brother: Peter (Patti Karstedt) Church of Grand Marsh, WI

Parents: Charles and Karen Church of Grand Marsh, WI

“Adopted” Son: Dustin (Maria) Dezotell of California

Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.