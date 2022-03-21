Norman “Chappy” F. Smith, 87 of Hillsboro, died on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Milestone Senior Living, Hillsboro.

A Funeral Service will held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12 Noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 119 S East Street, Wonewoc, WI 53968. Pastor Synder will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Kendall.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation at the church on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until time of the service the time of the service. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com