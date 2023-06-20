Geraldine Ann Smith, age 90 of La Crescent, MN formerly of Lyndon Station, WI died on Friday June 16, 2023, at Traditions in La Crescent MN. Geraldine was born February 14, 1933, in Cazenovia, WI to Joseph and Carrie (Gasser) Rollette. She was the youngest of 9 children. On February 5, 1957, she was united in marriage to George B. Smith at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in New Lisbon, WI. They were married for 69 years.

Geraldine is survived by 2 brothers-in-law, Gary (Sonja) Smith and Richard Smith both of New Lisbon, WI, 2 sisters-in-law, Donna Helfrich of La Crosse and Sharon (Bruce) Rhutasel of Oregon, WI. and by many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George in 2020, and 4 brothers, and 4 sisters, a brother-in-law Harry Helfrich and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday June 21, 2023, at 11:00a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (408 W. River St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at St. Paul’s Catholic Church on Wednesday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.