Gary (Joe) Smith, age 75, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in

Adams, Wisconsin. Rev. John Krebs will officiate. Interment will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery,

Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Immanuel

Lutheran Church. Military Honors will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Joe was born June 18, 1946 in Adams, Wisconsin to Harold and Angela Canfield) Smith and graduated from Adams Grade School and Adams-Friendship High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966 making several trips to Vietnam on a Survey Ship and was honorably discharged in 1970. After returning home he worked for the Chicago NorthWestern / Union Pacific Railroad retiring in 2005 after 35 years.

Joe married Susan Bork on September 16th, 1972 and together they raised three children: Daric, Jessica, and Dustin.

Joe had a real zest for life and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his Harley, but most of all, loved spending time with his family and friends – especially his four grandchildren taking them camping, fishing, boating, and cheering them on at all their sporting events. PaPa was their biggest fan. He also loved his little dog, Bella.

Joe was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Adams, Wisconsin.

Memorials may be directed in Joe’s memory to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to AF Booster Club, C/O AF High School, Adams, Wisconsin.

Joe was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Canfield; father, Harold L. Smith; mother, Angela R. Smith; sister, Jaqueline Kinstler; brother, Clark Smith; and in-laws, Howard and Phyllis Bork.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Susan Smith; son, Daric (Tina) Smith; daughter, Jessica (Chris) Moore; son, Dustin (Cathy) Smith; grandchildren: Luke Moore, Cadence Smith, Lincoln Smith, and Bianca Smith; Sister, Mary VanderBosch; sisters-in-law, Peggy (Dan) West and Patty (Delbert) Renner; and brother-in-law, Raymond (Sandy) Bork. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff, especially Laurie and Megan, at St. Croix Hospice for the care and compassion they showed Joe and our family.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.