Frances M. Smith, “Smitty” age 96, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Frances was born June 1, 1925, in Waukegan, Illinois to Fred and Fannie (Depoy) Smith. She graduated from Libertyville Township High School in 1943, June McAlister School of Nursing- Victory Memorial Hospital, Waukegan, IL 1946, and College of St. Francis, Joliet, Il in 1978 with her BSN.

In 1993 Smitty moved from Illinois to Wisconsin. In 1997, she moved to her cherished friend Carl’s house near Dellwood. They have been friends for 77 years. Before moving to Wisconsin, she rented a home in Ivanhoe, IL from Carl’s mother and was a good tenant for thirty years, there was a garden in her back yard where she could watch the corn grow.

Smitty loved gardening, picking fresh vegetables for the day- digging up carrots under leaves in the fall, canning and freezing sweet corn & green beans, heat processing tomatoes in quart jars, sometimes 100 quarts of juice. She worked crossword puzzles and 500 pc. jigsaws, many that were framed and hung on the wall. She also loved traveling with Carl. Together they went to Hawaii three times- 1980, 1981, and 1990. She loved laying on the beach and listening to the surf while watching dolphins & whales. She and Carl would wait for the sunsets and visited five islands- each one having its own attractions.

Smitty was a member of the Order of Eastern Star- Chapter #438 in Libertyville, Illinois, and the American Legion Auxiliary- #867 in Mundelein, Illinois.

Survivors include her cherished friend Carl E. Linder, and cousin Dorothy Miller.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.