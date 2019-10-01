On November 11th, 2023 Erna (Ann) Louise Smith passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro, Wisconsin at the age of 89. Erna was born February 21st, 1934 to parents Martha and Otto Poller, in Frankfurt, Germany. She came to the United States in 1955 with her husband Charles Myers. She was blessed with six children, Linda, Randy, Diane, Donna, Kathy, and Cindy. She worked for Schultz Brothers for over 30 years, the Alaskan Motel for 12 years, she owned her own fabric and sewing store and worked at Shear Dimensions and Tropitana for 20 years with her daughter Cindy.

Erna enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and sewing. Although her true passion was known to go dancing, following her favorite country western bands. She was known by those around her for always having a smile on her face, pleasant conversations, her authentic sweet personality, and her classic one-liner, “Well that’s a fine how do you do!” After the passing of her former husband, she married Lyle L. Smith in 1998, celebrating 25 years this November.

Erna is survived by her husband, Lyle Smith, and her six children, Linda Myers, Randy Myers (Sue Bush), Diane (Ken) Peterson, Donna (Greg) Ryczeck, Kathy (Brian) Bye, and Cindy (Craig) Myers-Rattunde. Along with ten grandchildren, Sarah (Kurt), Nick, Dana, Jake, Ryan (Lindsay), Rachel, Chelsey (Rob), Sam, Hannah, Emma, and seven great-grandchildren, Claire, Olivia, Spencer, Makayla, Caleb, Hattie, and Reed, step-children Sandy ( Paul) Hoppmann, Sue ( Kevin) Riley and Toni ( Jeff) Jensen

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gunter, father of children Charles Myers, and daughter-in-law Judy Myers.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston where friends may call from10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be in the Mauston Cemetery.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com