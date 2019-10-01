Anthony A. Smith, age 59, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Roseberry’s Funeral

Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. Janet Ruark will officiate. Interment will be at the Gould Rock

Cemetery, Town of New Chester, Adams County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Anthony was born August 2, 1962, in Waukegan, Illinois to Robert and Gladys (Hirst) Smith. He graduated from Adams Friendship High School in 1980 and married Shianna R. Winchester on June 21, 1986, in Grand Marsh.

The family man that he was, Anthony (Tony) enjoyed spending as much time with his family as he could. His happiest times were spent with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He especially loved any time that he was able to play with his three favorite people, his grandsons. They would spend many afternoons outside learning from Papa about building things in the backyard. When he wasn’t teaching his grandsons about building, he was making his (grand) boys Mickey Mouse pancakes (his specialty) in the morning for breakfast.

Tony loved spending time enjoying the outdoors and watching the wildlife in the backyard, outside of his new four-seasons room. No matter where or what they were doing, he and Shianna loved spending time together. One of their favorite activities was going on weekend trips to Minocqua together; going hiking, taking in the sights, and checking out waterfalls. When they didn’t have the time to go to Minocqua, Tony and Shianna loved taking the boat out to go fishing.

In his free time, Tony loved building anything he could get his hands on. Any time someone had an idea, he would make it happen. He got great joy out of helping people with their projects and seeing the results of something that hard work was put into.

Tony enjoyed spending time with great friends shooting pool in the afternoon pool league. Tony was one of those people that would go out of their way to help anyone at any time. He found so much joy in spending time with the people that he loved and laughing with the booming laugh that would go throughout a room. Hearing his booming laughter could make anyone in the room smile. He was always ready with a funny comment, never taking life too seriously, going out of his way to make people laugh, and keeping the humor everywhere he went.

Tony was a member of Grand Marsh Community Center and active in all community events in the Grand Marsh Area. He played a large role in all of the events for kids at the community center as well as the annual Corn-n-Tater Festival.

He worked as a Union Carpenter, Installing Acoustical Ceilings – Sullivan Brothers / Austad & Son / PCI since 1986.

Tony was preceded in death by his father, Robert Smith & eldest brother, Scott Smith.

Survivors include his wife: Shianna Smith, daughter: Ashley (Robert) Allen; grandsons: Nolan & Carson; son: Justin (Autumn) Smith; Grandson: Brayson, mother: Gladys Smith, brothers: Rod (Nancy) Smith & David (Jeannie) Smith, along with loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.