Ramona I. Slama, age 94 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro.

She was born on September 10, 1926 to Lester and Lena (Brockman) Smith in Wonewoc. Ramona was united in marriage to Frederick “Fritz” Slama on October 22, 1949 in Hillsboro.

Ramona worked at Ray-O-Vac and later as a Teacher’s Aide in the Hillsboro Elementary School. Fritz and her liked to travel in their motorhome to various destinations. She also enjoyed antiques and quilting.

She was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro and served with the Ladies Aide and was Sunday School Superintendent.

Survivors include her children, Don (Joanne) Slama of La Valle, Merry (Don) Preston of Union Center, Lori Plucker of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Nancy (Bill) Niemcyzk of Bluffton, South Carolina; eight Grandchildren; nine Great Grandchildren and brothers, Lyle Smith and Norman Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz on January 4, 2013; her Parents; brother, Milton Smith and sisters, Verna Smith and Violet Carpenter.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. Friends may call at the Church on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.

Memorials may be designated for Parkinson’s research.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com