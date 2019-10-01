Elaine J. Skoien, age 76, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.





Private family services will be held and she will be laid to rest at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville, Wisconsin.

Elaine was born February 03, 1947 in Stoughton, Wisconsin to Lawrence W. and Joyce E. (Meredith) Skoien. She grew up in Evansville -graduating from Evansville High School in 1965. Elaine worked as a hair dresser before becoming a loan officer at Preferred Title in Madison. She was married to Marshall Pearson. Elaine moved to Adams County in 2003.

Elaine enjoyed crocheting, coloring, reading, and spending time with her family.

Elaine was a member and supporter of the Adams County Angel Tree program.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence and Joyce Skoien; and husband, Marshall.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Renata) Elmer of Adams, WI; daughter, Jolene (Robert) Armstrong of Seabrook, TX; grandchildren: Elizabeth Elmer and David Armstrong; and brother, David Skoien of Evansville, WI. Further survived by nephews and friends.

Roseberry Funeral Home is assisting the family.