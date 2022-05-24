Ronald P. Skallerud Sr., age 79, of Laona, WI, passed away on May 22, 2022, at The Bay at Nu Roc Health and Rehab Center.

At 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, a Memorial Service will be held at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah, with Reverend Ronald Skallerud Jr. officiating. Friends and family are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home. Graveside Services will follow at the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah, WI. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In place of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the family.