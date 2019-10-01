Joyce Skaer, 78 of Mauston passed away, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston.

Joyce was born June 21, 1943 in the township of Lindina to Frank and Mary Bires. She attended Mauston area schools.

Joyce married Dennis Skaer and was blessed with four sons, Robert, Donald, William and Hertz. Joyce was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and was a lifelong member. Joyce was active in many activities at church. Joyce was a member of the homemakers club in Lindina and was active in 4-H club. Joyce worked in direct sales for Home Interior and Gifts for 25 years. She also was a florist and worked at the Mauston Greenhouse and DJ’s Floral.

Joyce’s greatest joy was her church, family, grand children and great grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her husband Denny, her sons Bob (Linda), Bill (Julie), Hertz (Renee), 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son Donald and parents.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., December 17, 2021 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mauston, where friends may call on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday

Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com