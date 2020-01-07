Sister Genevieve M. Bordac, age 98 of Necedah, WI passed away peacefully at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Thursday January 2, 2020. Sister Genevieve was born in Oldenburg, IN on June 17, 1921 to Matthew and Anna (Janos) Bordac. She entered the convent of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, IN on Sept. 8, 1938 and professed her vows on June 11, 1941. Sister Genevieve left her order due to its modernization in the late 70’s and moved to Necedah in 1979. She joined the order of the Seven Sorrows of Our Sorrowful Mother. Sister Genevieve taught elementary school for 50 years. In Necedah, she taught at the Queen of the Holy Rosary School. For the past 4 years she had resided at Cottage Care Circle in Mauston, WI.

Her parents and brothers preceded her in death. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday January 10, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Chapel (N11190 17th Ave) in Necedah, WI. Friends may call at the Chapel on Friday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. There will be a Rosary Service at 10:30a.m. Burial will be in the Queen of the Holy Rosary Mediatrix of Peace Cemetery in Necedah. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com