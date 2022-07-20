Jacqueline “Jacque” Lee (Woggon) Siller, 68, of Lodi, WI., passed away at her home, surrounded by loving family, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jacque was born on November 10, 1953, at her grandmother’s farmhouse in rural Mauston, WI. She was the second of eight children, and the eldest daughter of Paul and Phyllis (Langendorf) Woggon. After graduating from New Lisbon High School in 1971, she studied at the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point before moving to Milwaukee, where she met the love of her life, Louis Siller. Together they had 2 children, Matthew and Alisha.

Jacque worked in the banking industry for 35 years in Lodi, WI, and surrounding communities before retiring. She loved to read, sew, crochet, cross-stitch, knit, and travel. She was a loving owner of many pets. Christmas was her favorite holiday and, she took great pride in putting up gorgeous Christmas trees every year. She also had a green thumb and looked forward to planting her flowers every spring. One of her many favorite flowers was hibiscus. She was a beloved and generous wife, mother, sister, and friend. She doted on her family and was happiest when surrounded by her loved ones.

She is survived by her loving husband, Louis, their son Matt (Manjusha), their daughter Alisha, and her beloved siblings Daniel (Mary) Woggon, Catherine Gearing, Sandra Woggon, Deborah Peterson, Donald (June) Woggon, and Jon Woggon. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Roy (Caroll) Siller, her maternal uncle Burton (Helen) Langendorf, her maternal aunt, Arlene (Chuck) Frankie, her paternal aunt Jean Woggon and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Phyllis, her brother, Timothy, and her brothers-in-law, William Gearing, Ron Peterson, and Tucker Burge.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 10:00 a.m until 12:00 p.m at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon, WI. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen’s Lutheran Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com