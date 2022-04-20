Helen M. Siegler 80 of Mauston went into the loving arms of our dear lord April 10,2022 She was born on January 11,1942 to John and Mary (Quinn) Vinopal in Mauston. Graduated from Madonna High School in 1961. Worked at the Garment factory until she married Lawerence Siegler, November 16, 1963 at St. Patrick’s church in Mauston. She enjoyed her embroidery, making a quilt for each of her many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Babysitting many nieces and nephews in between baking treats, reading and playing cards. Eventually taking care of her grand babies and great grand babies.

She is survived by her daughters Sheila (Rich) Siegler and Lisa (Dan) Nuttall of Mauston. Her son David (Lisa) Siegler of Hackensack, MN 10 Grandchildren Kimberly (Jack) Clark, Mindy (Wade) Zubke, Peggy (Andy) Hybarger, Courtney (Quincy) Denzer, Ashley Siegler, Stephanie (Marcus) Sutter, Heather (Dane) Perterson, Hanna Smieja, Becca Nuttall, and Zack (Joleen) Smieja.18 Great Grandchildren, Henry, Westley and Rowan Clark, Brooke, Kaydence, Sloan and Wilder Zubke, Reyna, Holden and Bryton Hybarger, Bailey Madden-Denzer, Tristen Suckut and David Ewersten, Liam and Charlotte Sutter Van, Melanie and Raymond Peterson. Further survived by her brothers, Jack (Pat), Frank (Cindy), Jim (Ann), Steve (Bev), and Bill (Gail) Vinopal of Mauston, Dale (Tracey) of Bradenton, FL

Sisters Judy Hanley of Cashton and Mary Jo Mathews of Mauston. Sisters in law Ann Marie and Lynda Vinopal of Mauston. Many nieces and nephews and other relatives and her dear friend Betty.

Preceded in death by her husband, Lawerence and his siblings. Her parents John and Mary Vinopal her son in law Keithe Nuttall, her brothers Donnie and Art Vinopal. brother in law Mike Hanley. Other family members and her card playing friends Lloyd and Phyllis.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, April 22,2022 at St.Patrick’s Church Mauston. Visitation 10 to Noon, Service at Noon. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Crandall Funeral Home

