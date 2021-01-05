Donald F. Siegler, age 88, of Necedah, passed away on January 3, 2021, at the North Crest Assisted Living Center in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2001 S. Main St., Necedah. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah will be assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.