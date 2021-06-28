Dawn Christina Sherd-Manning, age 42, of Friendship, Wisconsin died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Dawn was born October 19, 1978 in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She was adopted by Walt Manning Sr. and June Waltman. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School. Dawn worked for Papa’s Pizza during her high school years and later Ho-Chunk for two years. She moved to Texas for a short time before returning to her home that she loved.

Dawn enjoyed reading books and helping others. Her laughter and smile will be greatly missed but always remembered.

Memorials may be directed in Dawn’s memory to Walter Manning Sr.

Dawn was preceded in death by her birth father, Billie V. Sherd Sr.; brothers: Brice Sherd and Brian Sherd; sister-in-law, Natalia Sherd; brother-in-law, Mark Walloch; and great-niece, Lilith E. Gauigan.

Survivors include her

Parents: Walt Sr. and June M. Manning of Friendship, WI

Brothers:

Billie (Ingrid) Sherd of Germany

Duane Sherd of Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Matthew Sherd of Columbia

and Walter (Sheme) Manning Jr. of Friendship, WI

Sisters:

Shelly Sherd of Westfield, WI (and nephew, Christian Sherd of Westfield, WI)

Sherry Sherd of Friendship, WI

Viola Walloch of Friendship, WI

Further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and her favorite sister-in-law, Vicki Dorow Sherd.

