Robert P. Serrurier, age 91, of New Lisbon, WI, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Tomah Health in Tomah, WI.

A Celebration of Robert’s Life is being planned for a later date and will be announced by the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah as soon as it becomes available. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com .