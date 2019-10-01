Hannah Elizabeth Senechal, age 28, of Oxford, Wisconsin entered Heaven wrapped in the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, November 19 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Friendship Congregational Bible Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. Dennis Kenepp will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 am on Saturday at Friendship Congregational Bible Church until time of service.

Interment will be at the Easton Cemetery, Town of Easton, Adams County, Wisconsin at a later date.

Hannah was born in a blizzard on January 22, 1992 in Portage, Wisconsin to Stephen Scott Senechal and Meri Lynn Morgan. Shew grew up in Grand Marsh, Wisconsin graduating from Adams-Friendship High School in 2010.

Hannah moved to Oshkosh where her firstborn, Keiana, was born. She moved back to the Adams area where Mariah was born one year later. Almost six years later Jewel, named after Hannah’s beloved Grandmother, was born in Wisconsin Rapids followed one year later by twins Juno and Jane.

Hannah enjoyed being a mom, painting, and drawing. She also loved animals, especially elephants, pigs, monkeys, horses, and dogs, especially pit bulls.

Hannah grew up in Friendship Congregational Bible Church where she was involved in holiday programs, Coached by Christ, and Vacation Bible School. She also attended a yearly summer camp at Northern Grace Youth Camp.

Hannah is very loved by many people from all over and left a piece of her effervescent personality with everyone she met.

Hannah was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gordon Senechal, and grandparents: Milfred and Jewel Morgan.

Survivors:

Parents: Stephen Senechal and Meri Morgan

Brother: Seth Senechal and niece Ezra

Children: Keiana and Mariah of Oxford and Jewel, Juno and Jane of Texas

And many close cousins, aunts and uncles, and much loved friends.

