LaVonne J. Scott, age 93, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at University Hospital in Madison Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 3:30. Rev. Jasper Sellnow will officiate.

LaVonne was born March 24,1929 in Verdi, Minnesota to Henry and Laura Koster. She graduated from Pipestone High School in 1946. After high school she married Bernard F. Scott in 1947 in Pipestone, Minnesota. Before moving to Adams, Wisconsin they lived in Mauston, Wisconsin and Naperville, Illinois. LaVonne was a well known realtor in Adams for many years and retired from Scottie Realty in 2015 after nearly 40 years.

LaVonne had been a member of Adams Immanuel Lutheran and more recently, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

LaVonne enjoyed playing cards, volunteering at the Gundersen Moundview Hospital gift shop and at her church. However, what brought her the greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Laura Koster, husband Bernard (Scottie), sisters Elaine Phipps and Shirley Houselog.

She is survived by two daughters, Michelle LaCasse and Roxanne Buchanan and two sons Randy and Michael Scott, ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

In memory of LaVonne and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

