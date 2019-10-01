Scott, James J. Age 92 of Adams
James J. Scott, age 92, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Liberty Village in Adams, Wisconsin.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Quincy Cemetery. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate.
A complete obituary will be available at a later date.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
