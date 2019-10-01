James J. Scott, age 92, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Liberty Village in Adams, Wisconsin.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Quincy Cemetery. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate.

A complete obituary will be available at a later date.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.