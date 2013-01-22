Raymond F. Schultz 59 of Necedah passed away Sunday August 30, 2020.

Ray was born on July 9, 1961 in Mauston, Wisconsin the son of George and Helen (Fischer) Schultz.

Ray loved country music and singing karaoke. He enjoyed going on trips and was a Milwaukee Brewer fan.

Ray is survived by his siblings Nancy (Les) Schoeman, Carol (Dave) Eden, Sharon Wilson, Joe Schultz, George Schultz, Ron Schultz and Tom Schultz and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barb and 2 his brother Paul and Bob.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Mauston Cemetery.

