Marcella M. Schroeder, age 88 years of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Close to Home Assisted Living in Tomah.

She was born on June 13, 1933 in a farm house in the Town of Washington, Sauk County to Albert and Esther (Manthe) Schulenburg. She graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1951. Graduated from Sauk County Teacher’s College in 1954 and UW Platteville in 1966 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She taught in one room schools for 7 years and at Ironton – La Valle for 28 1/3 years. She was a member of the NEA and WEA.

Marcella married Marvin “Mike” Schroeder in Oelwein, Iowa on August 6, 1952. They lived in La Valle for 43 years, moved to Mauston in August 2003 and most recently to Tomah.

After retirement they enjoyed traveling the United States, including Alaska. They traveled to Arizona for 7 winters with their RV. Marcella enjoyed bird feeding, crossword puzzles, reading and her former dogs, Pepper, Molly, Mandy and Misty. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Sue (Jeff) Rischette, Craig (Ardith) Schroeder, Kirk (Karen) Schroeder and Corey (Dixie) Schroeder; grandchildren, Erin, Melissa, Stephanie, Kristin, Katie, Lindsay, Nicole and Colin; nineteen Great Grandchildren; in-laws, Kathleen Schulenburg, Jeanette Schulenburg, Jerry & Sharon Schroeder, Donna Schulte, Gil & Dolly Schroeder, Ed & Emily Schroeder and Ron & Judy Schenck and many nieces and nephews.

Marcella was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; grandson, Brock; and brothers, Melvin, Erich and Harlan Schulenburg.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. Interment will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery at a later date. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com