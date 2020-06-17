Cheryl L. Schrader, age 71, of Adams, formerly of Ripon, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Ripon. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Noon until the time of service. Interment will be at the Brandon Cemetery, Brandon, Wisconsin.

An outdoor visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Roseberry’s

Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Cheryl was born September 9, 1948, in Ripon, to Gordon and Wilma (Tavs) Zimdars.

She graduated from Ripon High School and earned her master’s degree in Library Science from UW Oshkosh. Cheryl met her husband of 31 years, Robert L. Schrader just as he got his orders from the United States Air Force to ship out to England in 1985. They had gone on a blind date and then corresponded by writing back and forth to each other. Cheryl went to visit him and when she came back, they were engaged. After serving two years in England Bob decided he wanted to retire and come home to marry Cheryl. They were married soon after on December 26, 1987.

Cheryl worked in Peshtigo teaching English for a year before taking a position with the Adams-Friendship School District where she was a Librarian for over 30 years. She loved pickles, olives, and canning her own. Cheryl especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, her dog Candy, and going to watch the trains go by. She was a Sunday School teacher at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Ripon and was a member of the International Crane Foundation.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon & Wilma Zimdars, Sister, Rosemary, and brother, Rodney.

Survivors include her husband Robert, son Bill (Margaret); daughter, Tamra (Paul); grandchildren, James (Brittney), Jasmine, Harley, Steven, Sophia, and Dalton; brother, Dean (Gloria), and sister-in-law Patti.

