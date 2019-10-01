Verna Lee Schnoonover, age 97 of Mauston passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Pine Valley Community Village in Richland Center, WI. She was the daughter of Orie and Eva (Bender) Long, born on April 20, 1924 near Viola, WI. She graduated from Ithaca High School in 1942 and on November 26, 1945 she married George Schoonover of Ithaca, WI, with whom she celebrated 62 years together. They had no children. They lived in Mauston, WI almost all of their lives together.

Verna worked at Potter’s John Deere dealership for over 35 years. She started out as a bookkeeper, then taking care of inventory, plus keeping the shelves stocked with parts. Many nights she said she would bring the books home because she couldn’t get them done during the day. Because Verna never got her driver’s license, her boss picked her up every morning at 8 am and George picked her up after work. Verna and George place American flags in the Juneau County Cemeteries for over 20 years and removed them in the fall. This was a very important job and they were proud to do it. They were involved in fund raising for the American Legion, the Fire Department, and 40 n 8 Club.

Verna was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 60 years. She loved gardening and canning and working in her flower beds. She watched lots of sports including the local high school, the Badgers, Packers and Brewers, and Nascar racing (her favorite). She also made beautiful quilts.

Verna is survived by many nieces and nephews and two god sons and her sister-in-law Beverly Schnoonover.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister Vernell and brother-in-law Charles Harris; brother Orie Long and his wife Dorothy: and brothers Garrie Burdell, and Burdette long; in-laws Ruth and Jasper Peckham, Bryon and Joan Schnoonover, Betty and Norbert Nelson, and Stanley Schnoonover.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Mauston Cemetery, Mauston, WI.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary or the Pine Valley Community Village.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com