Elizabeth Nancy Schoonover, age 85, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.

No services are planned per Elizabeth’s request.

Elizabeth was born April 19, 1935 in Crow Wing, Minnesota to S.D. and Bertha (Eastman) Ferguson. She moved to Beloit at a young age to live with her very special sister, Abbie Cowan who raised her. This is where she met the love of her life, Ernest Schoonover, they later married on August 16, 1952. They moved to Adams in the late 1970’s.

Elizabeth enjoyed gardening and always had beautiful flower beds.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, sister Abbie Cowan; son, Gary Schoonover; very special niece and nephew who she grew up with Betty Haugen and Vernon Hill; sisters: Florence and Mary, and brothers: Raymond and Seneca.

Survivors:

Husband: Ernest Schoonover

Son: Edward (Diane) Schoonover

Daughter: Debbie (Scott) Pollex

Special Niece: Delores

Grandchildren: Lauren Schoonover, Landon Schoonover; Cory Schoonover; Cody Schoonover; and Wyatt Pollex

Great-grandson: Colin Schoonover

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.