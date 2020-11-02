Mary May Schmidt, age 73, of Adams, passed away Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran LaCrosse in LaCrosse, WI.

Services will be held at a later time.

Mary was born November 26th, 1946 in Adams, WI to Edward and Lillian (Wimer) Matrick.

She attended Adams Friendship High School. Mary worked for Villa Pines and Liberty Manor as a dietary aide for many years. She enjoyed gambling with her good friend Judy and lunch dates with her good friend Bev.

Mary was preceded in death by the love of her life, Kenneth Hammond; parents, Edward and Lillian Matrick; sisters-in-law, Georgiana Hammond, Kay Thiesen; brothers-in-law, Vernon Hammond, Wilfred Hammond, Ronald Klaus, Ken Solchenberger, Larry Stemper; nephew, Tristan Stemper, nieces, Emily Stemper, and McKenzie Matrick.

Survivors include her daughters, Vickie (Paul) Schmidt Vilendrer of Arkdale; Julie (Richard) Hamus of Wisconsin Dells; grandsons, Dustin (Jamie) Schmidt, of Adams; Casey Vilendrer of Friendship; Bradley(Tina) Hamus of Merrimac; Dalton (Danielle) Hamus of Wisconsin Dells; sister, Marla Solcenberger of Adams; brothers, Frank(Shirley) Crum of Adams; David(Linda) Matrick of Wisconsin Dells; Melvin Matrick of Beloit; Mark Matrick of Adams; brothers-in-law, Doug(Jean) Hammond of White Creek; Mark Thiesen of Montello; sisters-in-law, Linda Stemper of Adams; Lilah Hammond of Adams; Myrna Klaus of Adams; great-grandkids, Kaylee, Caleb, Madalynn, Jaden, Jordan, Nicholas, Gabriella, Madeline, Matthew and Nicklaus; nieces, Mindy, Ariel, Wendy, Nikki, Greta, Stacey, Paula, Gina, Jill and Melissa; nephews, Frank Jr., Timothy, Mark, Darin, Greg, Thad, Jason, Eric, and Ross.