Hazel J. Schmidt, nee Faulkner, age 79 of Camp Douglas, WI died on Wednesday May 29, 2020 at the Elroy Health Services in Elroy, WI. Born Nov. 6, 1940 to Louis and Wanda (Roebke) Faulkner in the town of Orange in Juneau County. Hazel attended the Lone Rock Grade School 1st thru 8th grades and then the New Lisbon High School 9th thru 12th grades graduating in 1958. Hazel worked in various restaurants and was an excellent baker. She also worked at the garment factory.

Hazel was united in marriage to Gene W. Schmidt on June 30, 1967 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas.

Hazel was an active member of the Camp Douglas Sportsman Club for many years. President of the Camp Douglas Advancement Association for 20 years. A life member of the American Legion Auxiliary in which she served as president for many years. She was the Masonic Lodge Citizen of the Year in 1991, and Grand Marshall of the Armed Forces Days parade twice.

She is survived by her husband Gene of Camp Douglas, 2 goddaughters Robin Ball and Kristin Ball, and many nieces and nephews and friends. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Grace and Margie, three brothers Edmund, Raymond and Fred.

Family graveside services are to be held on Saturday May 2, 2020 at 11:00a.m. in the Hustler Cemetery, Hustler, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting with services, online condolences are available at . A luncheon reception at the Camp Douglas American Legion Hall will be announced at a later date.