Gene Walter Schmidt, age 84, of Camp Douglas, WI, died on Monday February 13, 2023, at the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, WI. Gene was the son of Walter and Leona (Konopacki) Schmidt and was born on April 3, 1938 in Nekoosa, WI. After high school Gene went to work at the Nekoosa Paper Mills for several years. Gene operated Gene’s Garage in Camp Douglas for many years.

Gene was married to Christa Hartung and they later divorced. Gene then was married to Hazel Faulkner for many years until her death in April of 2020. Gene then remarried Christa in 2021 and she died in 2022.

Gene was a talented musician playing the guitar, the steel guitar, the mandolin, and the fiddle. He was in the band of, Three S Rangers, for many years. Gene also did excellent wood working items for family and friends.

Gene is survived by his sons; Henry (Cindy) Schmidt of Holt, MI, Daniel Schmidt of Lansing, MI, and Michael (Becky) Schmidt of Lansing, MI, and by 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren, and his very close friends Gary Klinker and Greg Ball, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death his parents, his wives Hazel and Christa, and his son Douglas Schmidt.

Graveside services will be held on Friday February 17th, 2023 at 11:00a.m .in the Hustler Cemetery in Hustler, WI. Jim Hayward will preside. Military Honors will be provided by the Camp Douglas American Legion Post 133. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.