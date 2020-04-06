The Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia “Patty” Schluter, age 61, of rural Lyndon Station, Wisconsin will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Due to the ongoing public health restrictions, visitation prior to and at the Mass itself are limited to immediate family. Interment will follow immediately after Mass at St. Patrick’s Cemetery where others are able to attend.

Patty is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughter, Brittany (Joe) Dolphin and their daughters, Adalyn, Harper and Madison; sisters, Victoria (Gary) Gordon, Debra (Vernon) Welch, Sheila (Joseph) Hall and Mary (Ron) Mogen; and brothers, Thomas (Emmy) Burns, Robert (Connie) Burns and Daniel “Boone” Burns. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jason.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to “Sea of Change Foundation”www.seachange.org and would be appreciated.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements.