James (Jim) Bruce Schaub, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 27th at home in Lodi, WI.

A visitation and remembrance service will be held Thursday, April 1st at Torkelson Funeral Home, Cashton, WI. Friends may call between 11am-1pm, with a brief service to follow at the Funeral Home.

The family requests that memorials be given in Jim’s name toward the Cashton Scholarship Foundation, Inc. or a charity of choice.

