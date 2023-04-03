Harold J. Schaffer, age 93, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Aspirus Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

Harold was born September 21, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to George and Erna (Riemer) Schaffer. Harold graduated from Custer high school in Milwaukee in 1947, where he was a football player. He proudly served our country as a member of the US Army in the Korean War. Harold received the Korean service medal, 3 bronze stars, along with the United Nations Service metal. Harold was a hard worker. He was Owner/Operator of Peerless Heating & Sheet Metal in Milwaukee, WI And H. Schaffer Heating & Sheet Metal in Adams, WI. He retired in 1970 to Arkdale, WI as he felt it was so peaceful.

Harold treasured his friends and the time spent with them and his family.

Harold loved sports, all of them and he could tell you the name and stats of every player from any team that ever has been, he was something.

He also greatly enjoyed gardening, making his crock pickles each year, which he relished. He appreciated being out in nature and simply taking it in. He adored animals and had numerous cats and two dogs.

Memorials may be directed in Harold’s memory to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Salvation Army or the Mayo Clinic.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents: George & Erna (Riemer) Schaffer; and his brothers: George, Earl & John Schaffer.

Harold is survived by his 4 nieces Lizette (Schaffer) Crossman, Linda (Schaffer) Pauls, Sue (Schaffer) Kelber, Janet (Schaffer) Sather, and two nephews: Bill Schaffer &; John Schaffer.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Interment will be at the Big Flats Cemetery, Town of Big Flats, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 12 Noon until the time of service on Thursday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.