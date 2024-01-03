John P. Schafer, age 95, of Adams, Wisconsin went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 11, 2023.



A memorial service will be held at 1:30 on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the Rosebrooke Senior Living in Adams. Pastor Mark Stevens will officiate. Interment will be at the Highland Cemetery, Monticello, Wisconsin at a later date.



John was born February 17, 1928, in Bristol, Wisconsin to Chris and Katherine (Freesorger) Schafer. Phil was a dairy farmer and took care of his parents before purchasing the cheese shop in Bristol He was a pheasant hunter and a devout Christian.



John married Lorraine Arn on April 6, 1967. Together they owned two cheese shops, one in Bristol and then one in Poynette, WI, which they managed for over two decades. John and Lorraine were married for over 50 years before her passing in March of 2018. John was preceded in death by his devout Christian and loving wife Lorraine and by 7 brothers and sisters and is survived by many nieces and nephews.



