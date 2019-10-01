Lou Ann Schaetzka passed away on September 9, 2022. She was 86.

Lou Ann was born on September 8, 1936, to Louise and George Colby, in their home, in Adams County. She was the youngest child of 12 children.

Lou Ann married Robert Schaetzka on May 22, 1954, and raised 5 children. She spent time with family and friends whenever possible. She was a great cook and baker feeding family during holidays and Sunday dinners. She would decorate cakes for birthdays and weddings whenever anyone would ask. Through the years she loved to raise her garden growing vegetables & flowers. She loved feeding and watching the birds in her yard and looking up the many species that would come in and out all year long. She enjoyed crocheting & sewing making clothes and blankets that she gave to family & friends. She loved to travel with her husband Robert for many many years sometimes months at a time camping in their motor home seeing America. Lou worked alongside Robert in their pulp cutting business, Schaetzka Trucking, for many years.

Lou Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Louise and George, her 11 siblings, husband Robert and daughter La Nita.

She is survived by her 3 sons: Terry Schaetzka (Carol) of Adams, Tim Schaetzka (Sue) of Oxford, Ricky Schaetzka (Sandy) of Oxford, and daughter LuJean Mason of Union Grove, WI. Lou is also survived by her grandchildren: Shawn Schaetzka (Shannon), Heather Schaetzka, Robert Schaetzka (Lori), Angela Schaetzka, Sara Schaetzka, Teresa Schaetzka, Justin Schaetzka, Kyle Schaetzka, Lydia Mason, Carly Mason & Emily Mason; great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, along with extended family and friends.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home

in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment will be at the Easton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to go to charities in Lou Ann’s name such as the Adams County Humane Society, Adams County Food Bank, and New Chester Fire Department.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.