Leslie Edwin (Les) Saunders, 71, of Mauston, WI passed away peacefully at home on September 29, 2022.

Leslie was the second child welcomed into the home of Edwin and Marjorie Saunders. Leslie was raised in Necedah, graduating from Necedah High School and shortly after joining the U.S. Army.

As a Veteran, Specialist 5th Class Leslie Saunders, served honorably in Viet Nam. For his service Leslie was the recipient of multiple awards.

We are grateful and are committed to recognize the sacrifices and contributions Leslie made for our families and Our Nation.

Leslie’s career of service spanned 35 1/2 years at Mauston Middle School. He made many friends and watched several decades of young person’s growing through education and school activities. It was known “in circles” that if something needed to get done – just ask Les – it would be handled!

Leslie enjoyed fishing…touring country roads with his wife Sandy, crossword puzzles, time with family, and his 5 youngest grandkids all at one time! He also felt a “cold one” never hurt!

Leslie is survived by his wife Sandy who has been his “rock & shield”. A large bouquet of flowers often expressed that love. Leslie is further survived by his step daughter Jeannie Smith, two sisters, Barbara Baker and Loretta Saunders (Erik Torgerson), his sister-in-law Carol, brother-in-law Harley Dale, nieces, nephews, five grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. His most recent great grandchild carries Leslie’s middle name and his great grandfather’s first name.

He was preceded in death by: his daughter Machelle, his brother Charles, his parents, his brother in laws Harvey and Bill and his mother and father in law.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to family members, friends, organizations and staff at Tomah/Madison VA, Hospice Touch, Hess Memorial Hospital and in-home caregivers.

Crandall Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.