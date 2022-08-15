Mary Lou (Fleischmann) Sauer passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the age of 99. Mary Lou was born in Medford, Wisconsin to Fred Fleischmann and Elizabeth (Hirt) Fleischmann on March 20, 1923.

She was the oldest of nine children and grew up with her brothers and sisters on the family farm. After graduating from Medford High School, she moved to Milwaukee where she worked for the Harnischferger Company and joined the USO. She moved back to Medford and married George Sauer in 1947. In 1954 the family moved to Mauston, Wisconsin. She was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and Our Lady of Fatima Circle. All seven of her children graduated from St. Patrick School. Later in life she was an officer and proud participant in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. A crossword puzzle junky, a great bowler, an ace card player, wonderful cook, Brewer’s fan and beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be truly missed.

She dearly loved her husband George who died in 1997. Also preceding her in deathwere her son, Clayton, daughter Barbara, parents, six siblings and many in-laws. Survivors include her children; Virginia Good, Beverly (Steve) Vinopal, Kathleen (Neil) Long, Valerie McGowan, Gregory (Diane) Sauer. Grandchildren; Todd Good, Kari (Mike) Kane, Craig Vinopal (Kim Perz), Kate (Kyle) Messerly, Kylie (Tanner) Harwell, Mary Kate Long and Jack and Emma Sauer.Great Grandchildren; Declan and Quinn Messerly and sisters Berniece Tlusty and Betsy Koch and brothers-in-law Gene Kalmon and Jerry Koch and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mauston on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 9:30-11:30 AM with Mass immediately following. Burial will be at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Lyndon Station. Memorial donations in honor of Mary Lou may be made to St. PatrickCatholic School,325 Mansion Street, Mauston, WI 53948 or VFW Post #5970, 147 Oak Street, Lyndon Station WI 53944.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston for their loving care during the years Mary Lou resided there. They are the best. Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston assisted the family with the arrangements.