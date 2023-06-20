William “Billy” R. Sarnow, age 69 of Mauston, WI. passed away on June 18, 2023, at the Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI. Billy was born on July 31, 1953, in Mauston, WI, and was the son of William and Thelma (Southworth) Sarnow.



A graduate of New Lisbon High School in 1972, Billy went on to become the successful owner of a printing company, Castle Rock Graphix. His hard work and dedication to the business earned him respect and admiration from his peers and clients alike. He was an active member of East Lemonweir and enjoyed participating in church activities.



Billy’s life was centered around his family, who brought him immense joy and happiness. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, of Mauston; his daughter, Melissa (Craig) Jackson of Plover, WI; his son, Greg (Charlee) Sarnow of Baraboo, WI; and his stepson, Bruce (Carla) Robison of New Lisbon, WI. Billy also leaves behind his brother-in-law, Roger (Dawn) Nelson of Mauston, WI, and sister-in-law, Deanna (Dan) Brownell of Pewaukee, WI. He was a grandfather to seven grandchildren, Abigail and Hannah Jackson, Thomas and William Sarnow, and Hendrix, Huxley, and Maeleigh Robison. And further survived by his nieces and nephews and many dear friends.



A man of many interests, Billy enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, camping, UTVing, trapshooting and deer hunting. He cherished the moments he spent with his family and friends on these adventures, creating lasting memories that will be treasured by those who love him. His love for his family extended to attending his grandchildren’s sports events, where he enthusiastically cheered them on from the sidelines, always offering words of encouragement and support.



Throughout his life, Billy’s sense of humor and spirited personality brought laughter and joy to those around him. His thoughtful nature was evident in the way he cared for his family and friends, always putting their needs before his own.



As we remember and celebrate the life of Billy, let us honor his memory by carrying on his legacy of love, laughter, and kindness. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held on Friday June 23, 2023, at 10:30am at the East Lemonweir Lutheran Church (W8943 Cty S., Elroy) with Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding. Burial will be in the Mauston City Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, June 22 at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon from 4:00 pm until 7:00pm, and on Friday at the church from 9:30 until the time of service. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com