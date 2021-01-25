Richard Otto “Dick” Santas, age 86 years, of rural Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Elroy Health Services.

He was born on October 3, 1934 to Jyles and Phyllis (Schultz) Santas on the home farm in the Town of Wonewoc, Juneau County, Wisconsin. He attended the Hofmeister Grade School and graduated from the Hillsboro High School. He began working for Ryan Construction following graduation. It was during that time that he met his future wife, Gladys Bowen. They were married in Black River Falls, WI on January 4, 1958 and moved to Monroe, WI. Dick served in the U.S. Air Force prior to their marriage, and served in the Air Force Reserves out of Truax Field in Madison in the early 1960s. He always said being an Air Force mechanic was great because he got to do test rides with the pilots after working on their jets! After moving to the Madison area, he worked for the Burroughs Corporation (which later became IBM), troubleshooting computers in Wisconsin and the Midwest. In 1968, Dick and Gladys moved to Wonewoc to begin farming.

Along with his farm operation, he formed Santas Enterprizes to pursue his interests as a lifetime entrepreneur. This included property insurance appraisal, the sales and installation of Unihoists and the sales of agricultural products such as Mistral and Amsoil.

Dick was a member of the Juneau County Farm Bureau, serving as county President for many years and participating at the state level. He was also on the Town of Wonewoc Board, serving as Chairman, and enjoyed being part of the local rural Fire Associations through that role. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, serving several terms on the council, including President, and sang in the Church Choir. He was an active member of the Hillsboro Jaycees and enjoyed the camaraderie and fellowship with his peers.

The Santas family served as part of an Agricultural Exchange program through the University of Champaign-Urbana, hosting several young men and women from France and many other countries to help them learn about US agriculture. Dick loved animals and cared for God’s creations; he was a good steward.

Survivors include his wife, Gladys; children, Scott Santas (Jan Bires) of Wonewoc, Sherri (Tim) Torkelson of Black River Falls, Michael (Sarah) Santas of Portage and Merri (Ryan) Guggisberg of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; grandchildren, Heather (Cliff) Ruland, Megan Santas, Ashley Santas, Kelly Santas, Brittany (Zach) Savignac, Tyler Torkelson, Nicholas Santas, Cody Santas, Abby Guggisberg and Alex Guggisberg; great grandchildren, Ethan, Wyatt, Jaenelle, Hudson and Braden; twin brother, Donovan (Barbara) Santas of Wonewoc; sisters, Jean (Gordon) Stittleburg of La Valle and Mary Phillips of Plano, Texas; sister-in-law, Sandra Santas of Kalamazoo, Michigan and numerous nieces, nephews and granddogs.

Private family services will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro, with Rev. Conrad Prell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be provided to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, the Juneau County Farm Bureau or to the family for their direction.

