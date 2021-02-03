Thomas S. Sanford age 93, of Necedah, WI. died on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 at Tomah Health in Tomah, WI. Thomas was the son of Arlow G. and Pearl (Malmberg) Sanford and was born on May 18th, 1927 in Royal Oak, MI.

Thomas attended Royal Oak High School, graduating in 1945. He then went into the United States Navy for a couple years. After the Navy, Thomas went on and received his Bachelor of Science from Michigan State University in 1951.

Thomas was united in marriage to Dorothy L. Harris on September 1, 1951 in Royal Oak. Thomas was a Game Biologist for the states of Michigan and West Virginia for 13 years. He later took a job working as a Game Biologist for the US Fish and Wildlife Service, traveling all over from Massachusetts, New York, Maine, Wisconsin, Illinois, and then back to Wisconsin. He worked for the US Fish and Wildlife Service for 27 years. They moved back to the Necedah area in 1986.

Thomas enjoyed canoeing is his earlier years. He had an old Indian canoe made of wood, that he fixed up overtime. He collected and put together model ships and model airplanes. He enjoyed woodcarving, carving toy soldiers, eagles, trains and little pilot men for his model airplanes. He was a boy scout, a Sunday School teacher and superintendent and a Deacon for a few churches. He also enjoyed photography, latch hooking, History, especially WWII and loved being out in the Nature. Thomas made many charitable contributions and donations to different organizations, such as the Salvation Army, Veterans of foreign wars and disabled vets, along with many others.

Thomas is survived by his daughters, Kathleen (David) Johnston of Trinity, NC, Sharon Sanford of Necedah, WI, a brother Clifford Lee Sanford of Davison, MI, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dorothy in 2009 and sister Arliss Dennison.

A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 12:00pm at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Hare Funeral Home from 11:00am until the time of service. Pastor Brian Johnston presiding. Burial with Military Honors will take place in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to the Salvation Army. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com