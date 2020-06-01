Robert “Bob” Saliger, age 84, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

Bob was born December 5, 1935 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Alfred and Rose (Dodds) Saliger. He graduated from Messmer High School in Milwaukee in 1954. After serving his country in the Army, he graduated with an associates degree from MATC and worked in the printing industry for over 40 years. Bob met the love of his life, Colette, on a blind date and they were married for 59 years. They lived in New Berlin, where they raised four children. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling and spending time at their lake home with family, friends and especially his grandchildren. Bob was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He also enjoyed golfing, playing euchre and making his famous chocolate chip cookies. Bob was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Alfred and Rose Saliger; twin brother, Richard; brother, Jerome; and sister, Rosemary Borgen.

He is survived by his wife Colette; four children, Kari (Tim) Paulson of North Prairie, Kurt (Cindy) Saliger of Rome, Kathy (Jerry) Kiedrowski of Fitchburg, Kim (Rob) Reinhart of Manitowoc and six grandchildren: Jennifer and Matthew Paulson, Jacob Kiedrowski, Brett, Bradley, and Breanna Reinhart: as well as many other relatives and friends.

A special thank you to all the health care providers that assisted Bob during his declining health. The family is planning on having a celebration of life at a later date when it is safe to do so. As Bob would say “May we all feast together in heaven someday.” Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please share your memories at www.roseberrys.com.

